Is Huddersfield Town v Bolton Wanderers on TV? Channel and streaming details for League One clash
In pre-season, both the Terriers and the Trotters were tipped to challenge for promotion from the third tier.
It is early days in the 2025/26 campaign, but neither club currently sit in the top six. After six wins, one draw and four defeats, Huddersfield occupy seventh.
Bolton, meanwhile, are ninth after four victories, five draws and three defeats.
There has undeniably been a drop-off at Huddersfield of late and their last outing, against Stockport County, was lacklustre.
Lee Grant’s men never really got going against the Hatters and slipped to a 2-1 defeat on home turf.
In a recent interview, Huddersfield’s manager said: "I think I've done a pretty good job of staying pretty level and even and I think it's important for everybody at the football club to do that. The players and myself have to demonstrate that, for sure.
"It's about me learning about them and them about me and us about ourselves. We've actually done more learning than I'd have liked if I am being honest and we've packed a lot in.
"I don't know if I'd have settled for where we are at the start of pre-season. You want to win everything and [for] it to be perfect. But we live in the real world and that's never the case.”
A win over Bolton would certainly lift spirits and here are the key TV and streaming details for the fixture.
When is Huddersfield Town v Bolton Wanderers?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Thursday, October 16).
Is Huddersfield Town v Bolton Wanderers on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with an appropriate subscription.