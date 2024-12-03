Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic: Terriers out of the hole they dug last season, says Michael Duff

Michael Duff hopes Huddersfield Town's supporters have appreciated the improvements they have seen this season, but says the players have so far only got themselves out of the hole they dug last season.

The Terriers host Wigan Athletic on Tuesday in a run of good form and with fans perhaps warming to them again after a Championship relegation campaign which tested their patience and lead to Duff's predecessor Andre Breitenreiter questioning the players’ professionalism.

As is usually his way, coach Duff's methods took a while to take hold but now his side after fifth in League One with one defeat in 10 matches.

"The supporters have been great, 18,000, 19,000 every week in League One is great," said Duff. "It's a good place to come when you start getting that momentum.

FEARLESS: Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson

"But it's really important we don't take it for granted and we don't just assume this is where we've got to.

"We had to spend a long time working out of the hole we dug ourselves and we've probably got ourselves level par again. Now we need to kick on."

Duff thinks the honesty his players have shown, epitomised by Matty Pearson's quick return from a foot injury, has helped.

"I think the supporters have seen some improvements, hopefully," he said. "Results have definitely improved, we've lost one in 10 – the one being the obvious one, Tamworth (in the FA Cup).

"I don't think there's been any games this season where supporters could say they never tried a leg.

"We've been poor in games. Blackpool I picked the wrong team and probably set them up wrong but they've had a go.”

Pearson is back in training but with his foot still sore, Duff must be wary of not asking too much of a player who will never say no.

"Matty will put his body on the line to the point where it's detrimental to him so sometimes you have to save them from themselves,” he commented.

"There's loads of things Matty can't do but I don’t think there'll be many Huddersfield supporters that don't speak glowingly of him because of his attitude.