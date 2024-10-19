Huddersfield Town were once offered the chance to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United, according to former Terriers sporting director Leigh Bromby.

Summerville is the reigning Championship Player of the Season and sealed a move to West Ham United in the summer for a fee believed to be in excess of £25m.

He became a talismanic figure for the Whites, popping up with some key contributions in the Premier League before taking a leading role in the Championship.

However, he was not always a key figure at Elland Road. Bromby has claimed Huddersfield had the chance to sign him while the winger was still on the fringes of the senior-set up in LS11.

Crysencio Summerville left Leeds United in the summer to join West Ham United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, he said: "When we were at Huddersfield we were offered him because we had Carlos [Corberan] - at one point he was totally out of the picture. We definitely could have had him, but I don't think Carlos was quite too sure.

“Carlos knew him really well, and he was totally out of the picture. We could have got him in the January."

Corberan spent three years in charge of the under-23s at Leeds before taking the reins at Huddersfield, departing two months before Summerville’s move to Leeds.