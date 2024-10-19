Huddersfield Town were 'offered' chance to sign £25m man from Leeds United, claims former sporting director
Summerville is the reigning Championship Player of the Season and sealed a move to West Ham United in the summer for a fee believed to be in excess of £25m.
He became a talismanic figure for the Whites, popping up with some key contributions in the Premier League before taking a leading role in the Championship.
However, he was not always a key figure at Elland Road. Bromby has claimed Huddersfield had the chance to sign him while the winger was still on the fringes of the senior-set up in LS11.
Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, he said: "When we were at Huddersfield we were offered him because we had Carlos [Corberan] - at one point he was totally out of the picture. We definitely could have had him, but I don't think Carlos was quite too sure.
“Carlos knew him really well, and he was totally out of the picture. We could have got him in the January."
Corberan spent three years in charge of the under-23s at Leeds before taking the reins at Huddersfield, departing two months before Summerville’s move to Leeds.
He led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final in 2022 but resigned before the beginning of the following campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.