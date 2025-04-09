Huddersfield Town winger and former Hull City target faces 'uncertain' future as loan club update emerges

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:51 BST
Nantes are reportedly undecided on whether or not to sign Sorba Thomas from Huddersfield Town on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old featured for the Terriers in pre-season before completing a season-long loan switch to the Ligue 1 outfit.

As part of the agreement, Nantes have an option to buy the Wales-capped utility man at the end of his loan deal.

However, according to L’Equipe, there is no guarantee they will trigger the contract clause to make him a permanent squad member.

Sorba Thomas has made 125 appearances for Huddersfield Town.
Sorba Thomas has made 125 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Bruce Rollinson

The report also claims the possibility of the deal being done cannot be ruled out, leaving Thomas in a state of limbo as the season approaches its end.

Nantes sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table and Thomas has contributed one goal and two assists across 22 outings.

It appeared an early return to England was on the card in January, when Hull City showed interest in the wideman. However, a move to the MKM Stadium failed to materialise.

Sorba Thomas represents Wales at international level.
Sorba Thomas represents Wales at international level. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

There has been turbulence back in West Yorkshire while Thomas has been in France, with the manager he worked with in the summer no longer at the helm.

Michael Duff was jettisoned last month and replaced by Jon Worthington, who is in charge as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Huddersfield sit eighth in the League One table, four points adrift of the play-offs.

