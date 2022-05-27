Earlier this month, Brodie was invited to attend Northern Ireland’s senior training camp at St George's Park under the watchful eye of manager Ian Baraclough ahead of four UEFA Nations League fixtures in June and has now been promoted to the senior squad.

The 18-year-old, who joined Town’s academy from Northern Irish side Cliftonville ahead of the 2020-21 season, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, culminating in him being named as the academy player of the year.

Brodie, who featured predominantly at right-back and joining the club as a midfielder, captained the under-19s age group side and moved straight into the B team in a year which also saw him make his Northern Ireland debut at under-19 level and sign his first professional contract with Town last September.

Huddersfield Town teenager Brodie Spencer. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

Northern Ireland host Greece at Windsor Park next Thursday and head to Cyprus on the following Sunday (June 5).

Four days later, they face Kosovo in Pristina before hosting Cyprus in Belfast on Sunday, June 12.