Huddersfield Town's former scaffolder Sorba Thomas on his dream Wales call-up

Sorba Thomas of Huddersfield Town. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A stellar and breakthrough August which saw the 22-year-old be named as the Championship’s player of the month was provided with major gloss by way of maiden international recognition with Wales, who named him in their squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers with the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Monday's game against Estonia in Tallinn.

It represents an astonishing rise to prominence for Thomas, who was shown the door as a youngster at West Ham and worked in a number of jobs away from football - including as a scaffolder - before making his name again on the non-league circruit with Boreham Wood before moving to Yorkshire in January.

Thomas, who qualifies for Wales through his Newport-born mother Gail, said: "I had some hard days doing scaffolding, putting those poles up."

"I am buzzing, I can't wait! I am so excited.

"To be called up was a dream come true but to put on the jersey and play for Wales will probably be a moment that I will never forget in my life."

"Sometimes I pinch myself to make sure it's not all a dream.

"I'm seeing some of the boys that I see playing on Fifa (football video game) not long ago to standing right next to them. It's an amazing feeling.