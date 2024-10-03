Huddersfield Town's most valuable players - where Ben Wiles, Brodie Spencer, Michal Helik and more rank

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 09:37 GMT
Huddersfield Town supporters will have differing opinions on the club’s current crop of players.

It has been a tough start to life back in League One and the Terriers have lost each of their last four league games. However, when transfer windows come around, fan opinions often take a backseat.

In the modern game, valuations are what matters as how much money a player can command is arguably just as important as their on-pitch contributions.

Huddersfield’s total squad value fluctuated in January, as adjustments were made following the arrival of Michael Duff as head coach. Lasse Sorensen, Mickel Miller, Herbie Kane and Nigel Lonwijk were among the summer arrivals, as eight senior signings were made in total.

There were also some high-profile exits, with the likes of Jack Rudoni and Sorba Thomas seeking pastures new following relegation to the third tier of English football.

According to Transfermarkt, here are the most valuable players in Huddersfield’s squad.

Here are Huddersfield Town's most valuable players - according to Transfermarkt.

1. Huddersfield Town's most valuable players

Here are Huddersfield Town's most valuable players - according to Transfermarkt. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Estimated value: €700,000

2. 16. Lasse Sorensen

Estimated value: €700,000 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Estimated value: €800,000

3. 15. Radinio Balker

Estimated value: €800,000 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Estimated value: €900,000

4. 14. Jaheim Headley

Estimated value: €900,000 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

