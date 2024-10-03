It has been a tough start to life back in League One and the Terriers have lost each of their last four league games. However, when transfer windows come around, fan opinions often take a backseat.

In the modern game, valuations are what matters as how much money a player can command is arguably just as important as their on-pitch contributions.

Huddersfield’s total squad value fluctuated in January, as adjustments were made following the arrival of Michael Duff as head coach. Lasse Sorensen, Mickel Miller, Herbie Kane and Nigel Lonwijk were among the summer arrivals, as eight senior signings were made in total.

There were also some high-profile exits, with the likes of Jack Rudoni and Sorba Thomas seeking pastures new following relegation to the third tier of English football.

According to Transfermarkt, here are the most valuable players in Huddersfield’s squad.