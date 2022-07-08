Seri, 30, spent last season helping Fulham win the Championship title and earn promotion back to the Premier League, was a major transfer target of the Tigers and one of the key names on their extensive list.

The Ivory Coast international featured 33 times last season for the Londoners, with his contract at Craven Cottage expiring earlier this month.

Alongside Hull, a number of rival clubs were also interested in the experienced schemer, whose former sides include Galatasaray, Bordeaux and Nice.

New Hull City signing Jean Michael Seri. Picture: Getty

City have now won the race for his services and finalised a deal for him to head to East Yorkshire.

Seri - who has been capped 42 times by his country - is City's fourth summer arrival following the signings of Nathan Baxter, Tobias Figueiredo and Ozan Tufan.

The midfielder has been includes in the Hull party who have travelled to Turkey ahead of Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Fenerbahce.

Keane Lewis-Potter, heavily linked with a move to Brentford, with a deal reportedly close, is also understood to be in the party, alongside Mallik Wilks, set to stay at Hull despite strong interest from Sheffield Wednesday.

Seri is a vastly experienced midfielder, who has played for some leading European clubs. Picture: Getty.