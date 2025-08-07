Hull City have reportedly rejected two Coventry City bids for Sheffield United target Charlie Hughes.

The Tigers only signed Hughes last summer, prising him from League One outfit Wigan Athletic for a fee reported to be in the region of £3.5m.

However, after just one season at the MKM Stadium, there are already clubs trying to lure Hughes away.

Sheffield United have been strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old, who has been capped by England at youth level.

Charlie Hughes was a standout performer for Hull City last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Coventry City test Hull City resolve

According to Hull Live, Coventry have joined the hunt and lodged bids believed to be worth £4m and £7m.

Both are said to have been knocked back by the Tigers, who are believed to be determined to keep hold of a player they rate highly.

Hughes, meanwhile, is thought to be happy at Hull and not pushing for a move away.

Sergej Jakirović on Charlie Hughes

Hull boss Sergej Jakirović has made it clear he wants to keep Hughes - and that he values the centre-back at over £20m.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: “[He’s] very important. From what I’ve seen until now, he can develop even more.

Hull City signed Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic in the last summer transfer window. | George Wood/Getty Images

“He can improve more and then maybe he will be our best transfer in the history of this club. I don’t know what the record is until now. For me, he is [worth] over £20m now.”

“Of course, there is our former coach [Ruben Selles, Sheffield United boss]. It’s normal that he wants Charlie there but there is no chance.

