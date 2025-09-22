Swansea City are reportedly keen to lure recruitment chief Martin Hodge back from Hull City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 66-year-old was appointed as Hull’s head of recruitment in May, having held similar roles at Swansea and Burnley.

He was no stranger to Yorkshire, having starred as a goalkeeper for Sheffield Wednesday in his playing days. Between 1983 and 1988, the former stopper made 179 appearances for the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodge had also worked as a goalkeeping coach at Leeds United, but now primarily focuses on the recruitment of players.

He has done an impressive job at the MKM Stadium, helping the Tigers to assemble a strong squad against the backdrop of transfer embargo turbulence.

Hull City appointed Martin Hodge as their head of recruitment in May. | Tony King/Getty Images

Martin Hodge eyed by former club

According to BBC Radio Humberside’s Mike White, his exploits have caught the eye of his former club Swansea.

Posting on X, he said: “Hearing Swansea keen to get Hull City head of recruitment, Martin Hodge, back to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shouldn’t be a surprise given job done by City’s recruitment team this summer - including Hodge and [sporting director] Jared Dublin - alongside head coach Sergej Jakirovic. Told that relationship is strong.”

Martin Hodge’s Hull City work

The strength of Hodge’s work was on display at the weekend, as two summer signings scored in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Kyle Joseph opened the scoring for the Tigers, but it was new arrivals John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie who made sure of the victory.

Hull City frontman Oli McBurnie proved to be a thorn in Southampton's side. | Tony Johnson

After joining Hull earlier this year, Hodge said: “I’m pleased to be joining the club. Seeing the infrastructure that is in place and the number of people that work here, this is a big club and a project I’m excited to get my teeth into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chairman is very ambitious, and I have known Jared for years and believe we can work well together. We have conversations daily, sometimes two or three times a day.

“We have already got the ball rolling, and the lads here have already done the pre-work. As a department, we will discuss players in great depth. It’s about mixing my ideas with theirs and sharing opinions.