Swansea City 'keen' to lure ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United man Martin Hodge from Hull City
The 66-year-old was appointed as Hull’s head of recruitment in May, having held similar roles at Swansea and Burnley.
He was no stranger to Yorkshire, having starred as a goalkeeper for Sheffield Wednesday in his playing days. Between 1983 and 1988, the former stopper made 179 appearances for the Owls.
Hodge had also worked as a goalkeeping coach at Leeds United, but now primarily focuses on the recruitment of players.
He has done an impressive job at the MKM Stadium, helping the Tigers to assemble a strong squad against the backdrop of transfer embargo turbulence.
Martin Hodge eyed by former club
According to BBC Radio Humberside’s Mike White, his exploits have caught the eye of his former club Swansea.
Posting on X, he said: “Hearing Swansea keen to get Hull City head of recruitment, Martin Hodge, back to the club.
“Shouldn’t be a surprise given job done by City’s recruitment team this summer - including Hodge and [sporting director] Jared Dublin - alongside head coach Sergej Jakirovic. Told that relationship is strong.”
Martin Hodge’s Hull City work
The strength of Hodge’s work was on display at the weekend, as two summer signings scored in a 3-1 win over Southampton.
Kyle Joseph opened the scoring for the Tigers, but it was new arrivals John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie who made sure of the victory.
After joining Hull earlier this year, Hodge said: “I’m pleased to be joining the club. Seeing the infrastructure that is in place and the number of people that work here, this is a big club and a project I’m excited to get my teeth into.
“The chairman is very ambitious, and I have known Jared for years and believe we can work well together. We have conversations daily, sometimes two or three times a day.
“We have already got the ball rolling, and the lads here have already done the pre-work. As a department, we will discuss players in great depth. It’s about mixing my ideas with theirs and sharing opinions.
“If you watch players and combine it with the data, and have good people within your unit, then there is a better chance that you will get it right.”