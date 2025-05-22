Hull City have reportedly made former Liverpool and Manchester City winger Albert Riera their leading choice for the head coach vacancy.

The Tigers were led to Championship safety by Ruben Selles, but still decided to relieve him of his duties.

Selles has since been linked with Huddersfield Town, while a clutch of coaches have been reported to be potential targets for the Tigers.

Former Sunderland boss Michael Beale has been spoken to but Riera is reportedly now in the frame for the job.

Albert Riera has been linked with the Hull City vacancy. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Hull City’s ‘interest’ in Albert Riera

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Hull are making a move to prise Riera from Slovenian outfit NK Celje.

He has worked wonders in his second stint as the club’s boss but is thought to be keen on managing in England.

A wideman in his playing days, Riera first moved to England in 2006 when Manchester City loaned him in from Espanyol.

He sealed a permanent switch to the Premier League in 2008, joining Liverpool for a two-year spell at Anfield.

Since hanging up his boots, Riera has managed NK Olimpija Ljubljana and Bordeaux, as well as Celje.

Albert Riera returned to England to feature in a charity match for a 'Liverpool Legends' side in March. | LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hull City owner on head coach hunt

In an interview with Hull Live today (May 22), Tigers owner Acun Ilicali said: “Today was a beautiful day for me because I'm very happy about our interviews, and I think we are at a good point. Today was an important day for us because I think we are at least two steps closer to our decision."

"We have football minds in the club that will decide about this manager, and I cannot say at the moment to you that this one is like this or this one is like this, but what I can say is that I'm very hopeful to finish the deal in one week.

