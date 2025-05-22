Hull City next manager: Former Liverpool and Manchester City man emerges as 'leading choice' for Tigers job
The Tigers were led to Championship safety by Ruben Selles, but still decided to relieve him of his duties.
Selles has since been linked with Huddersfield Town, while a clutch of coaches have been reported to be potential targets for the Tigers.
Former Sunderland boss Michael Beale has been spoken to but Riera is reportedly now in the frame for the job.
Hull City’s ‘interest’ in Albert Riera
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Hull are making a move to prise Riera from Slovenian outfit NK Celje.
He has worked wonders in his second stint as the club’s boss but is thought to be keen on managing in England.
A wideman in his playing days, Riera first moved to England in 2006 when Manchester City loaned him in from Espanyol.
He sealed a permanent switch to the Premier League in 2008, joining Liverpool for a two-year spell at Anfield.
Since hanging up his boots, Riera has managed NK Olimpija Ljubljana and Bordeaux, as well as Celje.
Hull City owner on head coach hunt
In an interview with Hull Live today (May 22), Tigers owner Acun Ilicali said: “Today was a beautiful day for me because I'm very happy about our interviews, and I think we are at a good point. Today was an important day for us because I think we are at least two steps closer to our decision."
"We have football minds in the club that will decide about this manager, and I cannot say at the moment to you that this one is like this or this one is like this, but what I can say is that I'm very hopeful to finish the deal in one week.
"Yes [there are other potential candidates], because you only hear about two of our candidates. At the moment, we have five and one of them looks day by day more suitable for our club, but none of you know the name.”
