Hull City have reportedly interviewed former Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale for the head coach role.

Ruben Selles managed to keep the Tigers afloat in the Championship, yet was axed nonetheless following the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Tigers are now looking for a new head coach capable of pushing Hull up the Championship table and matching the ambition of owner Acun Ilicali.

Beale is the latest name to have circulated as a potential option, with Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claiming the 44-year-old has been interviewed.

Michael Beale was last employed in England by Sunderland. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Michael Beale’s managerial career

Coaching was something Beale pursued from a young age and he turned his back on playing in order to do so.

He worked for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Sao Paulo, cultivating a reputation as a promising up-and-coming coach.

After a spell assisting Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers became the first to take a gamble on Beale.

He oversaw a significant improvement at Loftus Road but his exploits caught the attention of Rangers, who lured him away from the capital.

Michael Beale's work at Queens Park Rangers was impressive. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

It did not work out for Beale at Ibrox and a subsequent stint at Sunderland also proved underwhelming.

He was later reunited with Gerrard, taking on the assistant manager role at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Hull City’s need for head coach stability

Hull were making strides under Liam Rosenior, meaning many were stunned when the Tigers relieved him of his duties last year.

Style of play was cited as a reason for the dismissal but the philosophy of his successor, Tim Walter, did not work at the MKM Stadium.