Former Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic and ex-Bradford City midfielder Steven Schumacher are reportedly among those on Hull City’s head coach shortlist.

The Tigers recently opted to relieve Tim Walter of his duties in an effort to arrest their Championship struggles. Despite challenging for promotion last term, Hull currently sit in the bottom three.

Speaking to Hull Live, Tigers owner Acun Ilicali has claimed six names have placed on a shortlist and interviewed.

Jokanovic and Schumacher, according to the report, are thought to be among those on the list. The former was last employed by Dynamo Moscow, while Schumacher departed Stoke City earlier on in the season.

Slavisa Jokanovic has managed the likes of Sheffield United, Fulham and Watford. | George Wood/Getty Images

Reading boss Ruben Selles is also believed to be on Hull’s shortlist, as is former Barnsley midfielder Alex Neil.

The club have also reportedly looked at a trio of vastly experienced coaches in Mark Robins, John Eustace and Chris Hughton.

Robins was recently axed by Coventry City, Eustace currently leads Blackburn Rovers and Hughton is out of work having left the Ghana national team.

While any manager who takes on the gig will face a tough task, there is undeniably potential to be unlocked at the MKM Stadium.

Liam Rosenior appeared to be doing so last season, but was dismissed at the end of the 2023/24 season.