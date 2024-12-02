Hull City next manager: Stance of former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss clarified as interview claim made
Robins is unemployed following his surprise sacking at Coventry City, who have since replaced him with Premier League legend Frank Lampard.
He is thought to be among the candidates for the Hull vacancy following the axing of Tim Walter as Tigers head coach.
The Sun have claimed he would be interested in the role, but would prefer to be offered the job rather than put through an interview process.
The 54-year-old is no stranger to Yorkshire, having previously managed Barnsley, Huddersfield and Rotherham United.
He also spent time in the county as a player, representing Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham as well as the likes of Manchester United, Norwich City and Leicester City.
Coventry benefited greatly from his tactical acumen during his second spell in charge of the club, as he oversaw a rise from League Two to the Championship.
In 2023, the Sky Blues were just one game away from the Premier League but suffered a defeat to Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.
Hull were eyeing promotion last term but currently sit in the Championship relegation zone after a dismal start to the campaign under Walter.
