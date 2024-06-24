Hull City, Sunderland and Leeds United men are among the frontrunners to join Doncaster Rovers in the summer transfer window.

Having fallen short in the League Two play-offs last season, Grant McCann will be determined to get Rovers over the promotion line in 2025. Shrewd summer business is key to successful campaigns, therefore fans will be eager to see what else Rovers do before the window slams shut.

Here are the players Sportcasting believe are the most likely to join Doncaster this summer.

Billy Sharp is a free agent - and has been linked with Doncaster Rovers. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Mo Eisa - 7/4

Eisa would arguably be a shrewd addition for any League Two side, considering how respectable his track record is at League One level. The forward is available to pick up as a free agent having been released by Milton Keynes Dons.

The veteran forward has been linked with a fairytale return to Doncaster, who he has already represented on three separate occasions. He may now be 38 but could prove incredibly useful in League Two.

Charlie Allen - 5/1

The attacking midfielder is undeniably talented but found competition for places stern at Leeds United. He was released by the Whites at the end of the 2023/24 season and could be a coup for any club able to unlock his potential.

Ellis Taylor - 8/1

The midfielder left Sunderland at the end of last season, having failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Stadium of Light. At 21, he needs minutes, and a move further down the pyramid could yield them.

Shane Flynn - 8/1

Injury has hampered the defender, who was seemingly on course to become a first-team star at Leicester City before being sidelined. The 22-year-old is now a free agent having left the Foxes at the end of the season.

Aaron Drewe - 9/1

The defender is seeking pastures new as a free agent after leaving Queens Park Rangers, who he had joined as a nine-year-old.

Mark O’Mahony - 9/1

Evan Ferguson is not the only Irish forward drawing attention at Brighton & Hove Albion. O’Mahony boasts plenty of potential and a loan switch to League Two could accelerate his development.

Sammy Braybrooke - 9/1

A gifted young midfielder, Leicester City prospect Braybrooke is on the comeback trail after a serious injury. A temporary move to the EFL could prove to be just what the doctor ordered and get him firing again.

Joshua Kayode - 12/1