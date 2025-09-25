Hull City-linked Fin Stevens 'wants' England return with Birmingham City and QPR 'interested'
The 22-year-old left Brentford for pastures new in Germany last year, signing for Bundesliga outfit St. Pauli.
The move has simply not worked out for the defender, who has managed just two appearances at senior level.
He was linked with a move back to England in the summer, when Hull and Preston North were credited with interest in the Wales international.
Fin Stevens move mooted
Stevens ended up staying put, but speculation regarding his future has already resurfaced.
According to SportsBoom, Stevens is keen to return to British shores to breathe life back into his career.
Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers are said to be interested in offering a lifeline to Stevens, who can operate in midfield as well as at right-back.
It remains to be seen whether Hull join the hunt for the former Arsenal trainee, who needs to find regular minutes after losing his way in Germany.
Hull City’s transfer business
Hull are well-stocked in the right-back department, with captain Lewie Coyle and former Leeds United prospect Cody Drameh on the books.
However, Stevens’ versatility could prove potentially appealing to the Tigers in the winter transfer window.
He also has Championship experience on his CV having been loaned to Swansea City and Oxford United during his Brentford days.
Hull operated under a transfer embargo over the summer but still managed to complete impressive business.
In their recent 3-1 win over Southampton, summer signings John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie scored and were among the standout performers.
Sergej Jakirović’s men sit 14th in the Championship table after six games, with two wins, two draws and two defeats under their belt.
The stellar nature of their work on the recruitment front has been evidenced by interest from Swansea City in their recruitment chief Martin Hodge.