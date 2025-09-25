Hull City were linked with Fin Stevens in the summer - and he reportedly wants a return to England.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old left Brentford for pastures new in Germany last year, signing for Bundesliga outfit St. Pauli.

The move has simply not worked out for the defender, who has managed just two appearances at senior level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was linked with a move back to England in the summer, when Hull and Preston North were credited with interest in the Wales international.

Fin Stevens left Brentford for Germany in the summer of 2024. | David Rogers/Getty Images

Fin Stevens move mooted

Stevens ended up staying put, but speculation regarding his future has already resurfaced.

According to SportsBoom, Stevens is keen to return to British shores to breathe life back into his career.

Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers are said to be interested in offering a lifeline to Stevens, who can operate in midfield as well as at right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether Hull join the hunt for the former Arsenal trainee, who needs to find regular minutes after losing his way in Germany.

Hull City’s transfer business

Hull are well-stocked in the right-back department, with captain Lewie Coyle and former Leeds United prospect Cody Drameh on the books.

Hull City captain Lewie Coyle is among the club's current right-back options. | Tony Johnson

However, Stevens’ versatility could prove potentially appealing to the Tigers in the winter transfer window.

He also has Championship experience on his CV having been loaned to Swansea City and Oxford United during his Brentford days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull operated under a transfer embargo over the summer but still managed to complete impressive business.

In their recent 3-1 win over Southampton, summer signings John Lundstram and Oli McBurnie scored and were among the standout performers.

Sergej Jakirović’s men sit 14th in the Championship table after six games, with two wins, two draws and two defeats under their belt.