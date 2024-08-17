Hull City have made midfielder Oscar Zambrano their ninth senior signing of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has joined on loan from Ecuadorian side L.D.U. Quito, although the Tigers hold an option to make the move permanent next year. He became the club’s third signing of the day on Friday (August 16), following Charlie Hughes and Mason Burstow through the door.

Zambrano has been capped by Ecuador at under-20 level and previously been linked with a move to the Premier League. Manchester United were reported to be interested earlier this year, while there was also talk of admiring glances from the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town.

However, the midfielder will have an opportunity to impress in the Championship after linking up with the Tigers.

Hull have placed emphasis on recruiting young talent and Zambrano fits the mould, boasting senior experience despite his tender age. Fellow new arrivals Hughes and Burstow are aged 20 and 21 respectively.

While the Tigers may not have been among the clubs who flew out of the traps in the summer window, they have certainly been busy of late. They arguably needed to be, having lost key duo Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene to the Premier League.