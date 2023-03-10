Latest news emerges regarding this former Hull City and Huddersfield Town man

Ex-Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Everton striker Oumar Niasse has been snapped up by League One side Morecambe. He has put pen-to-paper on a short-term deal with the Shrimps until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since his departure from Burton Albion at the end of last term. The Yorkshire Post understands he kept up his fitness levels by training with non-league Manchester club West Didsbury and Chorlton last year.

Niasse, 32, has made nine caps for Senegal in his career and has played in the Premier League. After signing for Morecambe, he has said: “It is fantastic to be here and to join the club. When I spoke to the Manager (Derek Adams) and staff it was clear that there is a togetherness and unity here that I want to be part of.”

“I see that challenge that is ahead of us, but it is one I relish and look forward to and I want to help this club achieve the target of staying in League One.”

Hull had the forward on loan from Everton during the 2016/17 season whilst they were in the top flight under Marco Silva. He went on to make 17 league appearances for the Tigers and chipped in with three goals, one of which was against Liverpool.

