Tigers boss Arveladze is hoping for a productive summer as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has been linked with several eye-catching names as he looks to put his own print on the Tigers squad ahead of the new Championship season.

Decisions have already been taken by the former Georgian international with Richie Smallwood, Tom Eaves and Tom Huddlestone all leaving the club as Arveladze looks to make way for potential incomings.

Moves for the likes of Fenerbache star Ozan Tufan and free agent Jean Michael Seri have all been mentioned in the media over the last fortnight - but as it stands, the Tigers are yet to confirm an incoming transfer this summer.

That could all change over the coming days and weeks and Arveladze has been linked with a Championship winner in the press over the last 24 hours.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers

