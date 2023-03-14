News you can trust since 1754
Hull City give green light for loan man to extend stay

Latest news regarding this loaned out Hull City man emerges as the Tigers prepare to face table toppers Burnley in the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:21 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

Hull City defender Jevon Mills has extended his stay at Solihull Moors by another month. The 19-year-old joined the National League side in February to get some experience under his belt and has since made five appearances for the Midlands outfit.

The Republic of Ireland youth international is now due to return to the MKM Stadium in April. His current side are sat 12th in the table.

Mills has risen up through the academy at Hull and has been a regular for the East Yorkshire outfit at various youth levels to date. He was handed his first-team debut by the Tigers in a Championship fixture against Cardiff City last season and helped them win 1-0.

He spent time on loan up in Scotland last term at Falkirk before joining Gateshead last September. He played five times for the North East club before heading back to Liam Rosenior’s side in January before his latest temporary switch.

Mills isn’t the only Hull player who is out on loan at the moment. Full-back Brandon Fleming and striker Tyler Smith are both at Oxford United, goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is at Wycombe Wanderers, defender Andy Smith at Grimsby Town and midfielder Billy Chadwick is at Boston United.