Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Friday

Hull City are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Rotherham United. The Tigers go into their clash against the Millers on the back of their 3-1 away win at Blackpool last time out.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, have Middlesbrough away as they seek to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Preston North End. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding both clubs...

Hull City

Hull City have made ‘progress’ this week in their hunt for a new boss, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. The club are being patient as they search for Shota Arveladze’s replacement. Former left-back Andy Dawson remains in caretaker charge.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor has delivered his verdict on the Tigers and has said in his pre-game press conference: “We watched them last night (against Blackpool) and have watched their last few games. It has been a difficult run of games for them, barring the result they picked up last night. Generally, their principles and shape hasn’t changed too much, so we have an idea of what to expect this weekend.”

Huddersfield Town

Danny Schofield, who has become the new manager of Doncaster Rovers, believes his time at Huddersfield has made him stronger. He has told the Yorkshire Post: “I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason sometimes. The way I left my previous club was difficult to deal with initially but when this opportunity came up, it was a case of this might be what’s meant to be for me. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

