The Tigers have enjoyed a productive summer but their latest potential deal looks set to stall.

The new Championship season is just days away as all of the hope of expectation continues to grow at clubs across English football’s second tier.

New signings have been made, the friendly fixtures are completed and the stresses and strains of pre-season training have all been focused towards being fully prepared this coming weekend when the new campaign gets underway.

For Hull City, that means a home game against Bristol City as Shota Arveladze’s side look to improve on last season’s 19th-placed finish and push up the Championship table.

Arveladze has been active in the transfer market with the likes of Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri and Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo joining the Georgian’s squad during the close-season - but it seems a move for one potential addition could have stalled ahead of the big kick-off.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

