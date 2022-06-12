The transfer window is now officially open for business and Hull City manager Shota Arveladze will get his first real opportunity to put his own stamp on his squad.
There were just days left in the January transfer window when the former Ajax and Rangers striker was named as successor to Grant McCann and that left little room for any business to take place.
After spending the last five months assessing his current options, Arveladze is now ready to freshen up his options and several players have already been released to make way for potential new signings.
A whole host of names has been linked with a move to Hull - but the recent transfer talk is surrounding one current Tigers player being linked with a move to a former Championship competitior.
The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding Arveladze’s side and their current Championship rivals.