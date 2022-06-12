One Tigers player has serious interest from a former Championship rival.

The transfer window is now officially open for business and Hull City manager Shota Arveladze will get his first real opportunity to put his own stamp on his squad.

There were just days left in the January transfer window when the former Ajax and Rangers striker was named as successor to Grant McCann and that left little room for any business to take place.

After spending the last five months assessing his current options, Arveladze is now ready to freshen up his options and several players have already been released to make way for potential new signings.

A whole host of names has been linked with a move to Hull - but the recent transfer talk is surrounding one current Tigers player being linked with a move to a former Championship competitior.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding Arveladze’s side and their current Championship rivals.

1. Middlesbrough refute talk of Spurs bid Middlesbrough are ‘adamant’ they have no received an offer from Spurs for defender Djed Spence (Northern Echo) Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

2. Terriers consider move for City youngster Huddersfield Town are considering a loan move for Manchester City prospect James McAtee (Alan Nixon) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3. Royals could move for Boro stopper Reading have been linked with a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley (The Sun) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Eagles enter O’Brien race Crystal Palace are the latest club to register an interest in Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien (Daily Examiner) Photo: Getty Images Europe Photo Sales