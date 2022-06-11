The major sporting events Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two fans can enjoy before the 2022-23 season begins

The Championship, League One and League Two campaigns all begin on the last weekend in July, with fixtures due to be released later this month on June 23.
The Premier League season is due to begin on the weekend of August 6, with the fixtures for 2022-23 to be released on Thursday.
As football fans eagerly await another season, we have listed the biggest sporting events taking place throughout June and July.
Motorsport - 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022
Date: 11-12 June. Venue: Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.
Coverage: L’Equipe (online) or Quest.
Horse Racing - Royal Ascot
Date - June 14 -18. Venue - Ascot Racecourse.
Feature races - Gold Cup, St James’s Palace Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes, Prince of Wales’s Stakes, Coronation Stakes, Golden Jubilee Stakes.
Coverage - ITV.
Golf - US Open
Date: June 16-19. Venue: The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts, USA.
Coverage: Sky Sports Golf.
Rugby Union - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final
Date - June 18. Venue - Twickenham Stadium.
Coverage - BT Sport.
Golf - 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Date - June 23-26. Venue - Congressional Country Club, Maryland, USA.
Coverage - Sky Sports Golf.
Tennis - Wimbledon
Date - June 27 - July 10. Venue - All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon.
Coverage - BBC.
Cycling - Tour de France: Grand Départ
Stage 1: Date - July 1. Venue: Copenhagen.
Stage 2: Date - July 2. Venue: Roskilde to Nyborg.
Stage 3: Date - July 3. Venue: Vejle to Sønderborg
Finish date - July 24.
Coverage - ITV, Eurosport
Motorsport - Formula 1 British Grand Prix
Date - July 3. Venue - Silverstone Circuit.
Coverage - Sky Sports F1.
Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Date - July 6-31. Venue: England.
Coverage - BBC.
Golf - The Open Championship
Date - July 14-17. Venue: St Andrews, Scotland.
Coverage - Sky Sports.
Athletics - IAAF World Championships
Date - July 15-24. Venue: Hayward Field, Oregon, USA.
Coverage - Sky Sports.
Multi-sport - Commonwealth Games
Date - July 28 - August 8. Venue: Birmingham.
Coverage - BBC.