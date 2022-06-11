The major sporting events Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two fans can enjoy before the 2022-23 season begins

The 2022-23 EFL season gets underway on July 30 as the new Premier League campaign begins a week later - but there is still some exciting sporting events to keep football fans occupied this summer.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 12:11 pm

The Championship, League One and League Two campaigns all begin on the last weekend in July, with fixtures due to be released later this month on June 23.

The Premier League season is due to begin on the weekend of August 6, with the fixtures for 2022-23 to be released on Thursday.

As football fans eagerly await another season, we have listed the biggest sporting events taking place throughout June and July.

ROYAL ASCOT: Will be staged later this month. Picture: Getty Images.

Motorsport - 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022

Date: 11-12 June. Venue: Circuit de la Sarthe, Le Mans, France.

Coverage: L’Equipe (online) or Quest.

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot

WIMBLEDON: Begins at the end of June and runs to July 10. Picture: Getty Images.

Date - June 14 -18. Venue - Ascot Racecourse.

Feature races - Gold Cup, St James’s Palace Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes, Prince of Wales’s Stakes, Coronation Stakes, Golden Jubilee Stakes.

Coverage - ITV.

Golf - US Open

SILVERSTONE: Will host the British Grand Prix next month. Picture: Getty Images.

Date: June 16-19. Venue: The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts, USA.

Coverage: Sky Sports Golf.

Rugby Union - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final

Date - June 18. Venue - Twickenham Stadium.

Coverage - BT Sport.

Golf - 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Date - June 23-26. Venue - Congressional Country Club, Maryland, USA.

Coverage - Sky Sports Golf.

Tennis - Wimbledon

Date - June 27 - July 10. Venue - All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon.

Coverage - BBC.

Cycling - Tour de France: Grand Départ

Stage 1: Date - July 1. Venue: Copenhagen.

Stage 2: Date - July 2. Venue: Roskilde to Nyborg.

Stage 3: Date - July 3. Venue: Vejle to Sønderborg

Finish date - July 24.

Coverage - ITV, Eurosport

Motorsport - Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Date - July 3. Venue - Silverstone Circuit.

Coverage - Sky Sports F1.

Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Date - July 6-31. Venue: England.

Coverage - BBC.

Golf - The Open Championship

Date - July 14-17. Venue: St Andrews, Scotland.

Coverage - Sky Sports.

Athletics - IAAF World Championships

Date - July 15-24. Venue: Hayward Field, Oregon, USA.

Coverage - Sky Sports.

Multi-sport - Commonwealth Games

Date - July 28 - August 8. Venue: Birmingham.

Coverage - BBC.

