'I have not hidden that' - Leeds United man makes blunt admission about future as transfer desire made clear

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 19:04 BST
It remains unclear who will come and go at Leeds United over the summer - but one player in particular appears destined to depart.

Nearly three years have passed since Leeds forked out a reported £10m to prise Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg.

Billed as a hearty defender tailor-made for the cut and thrust of the Premier League, the Denmark international appeared to be a coup for the Whites.

However, he was among the many who struggled as Leeds failed to end the 2022/23 campaign with their Premier League status intact.

Rasmus Kristensen has cast further doubt on his Leeds United future.
Rasmus Kristensen has cast further doubt on his Leeds United future. | George Wood/Getty Images

He joined Roma on loan in the immediate aftermath of relegation, before linking up with Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis a year later.

Recent reports have indicated Leeds expect Kristensen to move on in the summer and the 27-year-old has spoken candidly about his future.

As reported by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he said: “I’m still owned by Leeds, so that’s the scenario I have to work in. That is a fact.

Rasmus Kristensen failed to live up to expectations after joining Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg.
Rasmus Kristensen failed to live up to expectations after joining Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

“Yes, I would like to [stay at Eintracht Frankfurt], and I have not hidden that either. It is a place where my family and I are happy. I hope that we can find a solution to that, but if not, then you have to be happy somewhere else.”

Kristensen made a total of 30 appearances for Leeds, scoring three goals. His final outing came on the final day of the 2022/23 season, in a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

