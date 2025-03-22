'I have not hidden that' - Leeds United man makes blunt admission about future as transfer desire made clear
Nearly three years have passed since Leeds forked out a reported £10m to prise Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg.
Billed as a hearty defender tailor-made for the cut and thrust of the Premier League, the Denmark international appeared to be a coup for the Whites.
However, he was among the many who struggled as Leeds failed to end the 2022/23 campaign with their Premier League status intact.
He joined Roma on loan in the immediate aftermath of relegation, before linking up with Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis a year later.
Recent reports have indicated Leeds expect Kristensen to move on in the summer and the 27-year-old has spoken candidly about his future.
As reported by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he said: “I’m still owned by Leeds, so that’s the scenario I have to work in. That is a fact.
“Yes, I would like to [stay at Eintracht Frankfurt], and I have not hidden that either. It is a place where my family and I are happy. I hope that we can find a solution to that, but if not, then you have to be happy somewhere else.”
Kristensen made a total of 30 appearances for Leeds, scoring three goals. His final outing came on the final day of the 2022/23 season, in a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
