It remains unclear who will come and go at Leeds United over the summer - but one player in particular appears destined to depart.

Nearly three years have passed since Leeds forked out a reported £10m to prise Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg.

Billed as a hearty defender tailor-made for the cut and thrust of the Premier League, the Denmark international appeared to be a coup for the Whites.

However, he was among the many who struggled as Leeds failed to end the 2022/23 campaign with their Premier League status intact.

Rasmus Kristensen has cast further doubt on his Leeds United future. | George Wood/Getty Images

He joined Roma on loan in the immediate aftermath of relegation, before linking up with Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary basis a year later.

Recent reports have indicated Leeds expect Kristensen to move on in the summer and the 27-year-old has spoken candidly about his future.

As reported by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he said: “I’m still owned by Leeds, so that’s the scenario I have to work in. That is a fact.

Rasmus Kristensen failed to live up to expectations after joining Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg. | Harriet Lander/Getty Images

“Yes, I would like to [stay at Eintracht Frankfurt], and I have not hidden that either. It is a place where my family and I are happy. I hope that we can find a solution to that, but if not, then you have to be happy somewhere else.”