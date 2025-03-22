Leeds United 'set sights' on 16-goal ace - but could face West Ham United and Fulham competition
Joel Piroe has led the line for Leeds for the bulk of the current campaign, having dislodged Mateo Joseph early on.
While the Dutchman can polarise supporters at times, his 15-goal Championship return is tough to criticise.
Patrick Bamford’s prolonged struggles with injury and Joe Gelhardt’s loan move to Hull City have left Piroe and Joseph as Daniel Farke’s only forward options at Elland Road.
Summer investment in the Leeds frontline, especially if promotion to the Premier League is secured, therefore appears likely.
According to The Boot Room, Leeds have their eyes on Ukraine international Vladyslav Vanat. A clinical frontman, the 23-year-old has scored 16 goals in 34 appearances for Dynamo Kyiv this season.
His exploits are said to have attracted potential suitors across Europe, with a clutch of Premier League clubs among those believed to be interested.
West Ham United and Fulham have been named as interested parties, as have Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
If a number of top-flight clubs do indeed target Vanat, Premier League status may be a necessity if Leeds are to secure his signature.
This will most likely be the case for a range of players Leeds target, as the lure of football in the promised land is incredibly strong.
It allowed the Whites to embark on a spending spree after their promotion from the Championship in 2020,
Among those to arrive at Elland Road in an exciting transfer window were Raphinha and Rodrigo, who became key figures under Marcelo Bielsa.
The plight of the three sides promoted to the Premier League last term serves as a cautionary tale for the clubs currently eyeing promotion.
If Leeds do escape the second tier, they will have to be shrewd and ambitious with their summer business.
Vanat may lack Premier League experience, but has featured for Dynamo Kyiv in prestigious European competitions.
He has made 14 appearances across the Europa League and the Champions League qualifying stage this season, scoring three goals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.