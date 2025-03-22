Leeds United have been urged to consider a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies by one of their former players.

On more than one occasion during the reign of Daniel Farke, Leeds have been credited with interest in the Spurs veteran.

However, a move away from London has not materialised for the 31-year-old and he has featured regularly when fit under Ange Postecoglou.

However, it does not appear implausible that summer investment at Tottenham could send Davies plummeting down the pecking order.

Ben Davies has been on Tottenham Hotspur's books since 2014. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds are on course to seal promotion to the Premier League, but will need experience if they do return to the promised land.

Speaking to Football League World, former Whites and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton has suggested Davies as a transfer option.

He said: “If the price is right, the wages are correct and you had a highly motivated international footballer on your hands that could lead the dressing room, then I think it’s something Leeds should look seriously at.”

Leeds have been strong in the full-back areas this season, benefitting from the attacking talents of Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo.

Davies can play at left-back or centre-back and could plug a key gap if Firpo moves on when his contract expires in the summer.

Junior Firpo is out of contract in the summer. | Bruce Rollinson

Alternatively, he could be a centre-back option or a player who can deputise in various roles in the backline.

Prutton said: “They will have their backs to the wall for what feels like the best part of 10 months, it just goes to show how tough it is.

“I think with the ability from both flanks that we’ve seen from Bogle and Firpo, you’ve got players there who can get into positions to score goals in the Championship, obviously the jury’s out on the Premier League.

“But again, maybe allow that to Ben Davies’ experience both internationally and domestically, you’ve got a player there who could be very good for the dressing room. But, at 31, [it is] whether he wants to come and just be a bit-part player.

“But if you want to reward the players that have done a job in the Championship, I think Firpo is one of many Leeds United players that played for them in the Prem that didn’t do anything to be honest.

“They were there to try and take the team on to the next level, didn’t do that categorically in that season they were relegated, he’s got a point to prove.

“But he’s shown this season, alongside Bogle, that they are two of the best attacking full-backs in the division, so that’s what Ben Davies would have to supplant. So there’s a chance for him in his advancing years.”

Davies has plied his trade with Tottenham since 2014 and amassed 350 appearances for the club.