Leeds United linked with Tottenham Hotspur's 92-cap international as 'one to watch' claim made
The 31-year-old has been on the books at Spurs for over a decade and amassed 341 appearances across all competitions since joining from Swansea City.
However, just 11 of those have been this season and he is out of contract at the end of the season.
With the clock ticking down on his Spurs deal, reporter Ben Jacobs has claimed Leeds have retained an interest in the 92-cap Wales international.
Leeds were said to have a speculative eye on Davies during the last January window, but a move never materialised.
Speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast, Jacobs said: “With Ben Davies, I think that he will also be gone. And the same for Fraser Forster as well.
“With Davies, the natural thing is to run down the contract. Leeds United remain interested. So that could be one to watch in the coming weeks.”
Considering Davies’ pedigree, it would be a surprise to see the defender step down into the Championship.
A move would arguably be more likely if Leeds secured promotion to the top flight, which the Whites are currently on course to do.
He would be among familiar faces at Elland Road, with Leeds having Wales internationals Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James, Karl Darlow and Charlie Crew in their ranks.
Davies will also be familiar with winger Manor Solomon, who is currently on loan at Leeds from Tottenham.
