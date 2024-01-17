The Whites have lost two defenders in the current window, leaving them rather light on bodies at the back. Djed Spence’s loan stay at Elland Road was cut short before the long-serving Luke Ayling was allowed to join Middlesbrough on loan.

Speculation is now rife regarding the future of Charlie Cresswell, who is reportedly attracting interest from a host of clubs in the Championship.

It is therefore no surprise to see Leeds being linked with a slew of defenders, with Davies the latest to be named as a potential target. According to The Athletic, Leeds have an eye on the 31-year-old in case changes at Tottenham make him available for loan.

Ben Davies joined Tottenham Hotspur from Swansea City in 2014. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Davies would undoubtedly be a coup for Leeds, especially considering he has started nine of Tottenham’s last 10 Premier League games.

Leeds’s strong Welsh contingent could potentially be a bargaining chip, as Daniel Farke already has Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James in his squad.

The Whites have already done business with Tottenham twice this season, negotiating loan moves for Spence and Rodon.

