I managed Leeds United during their ill-fated 2022/23 Premier League season - this is what went wrong
Jesse Marsch had led the Whites into a relegation battle and it had become clear it was not working out for the American at Elland Road.
Skubala was promoted from his role as under-21s head coach and put in charge for two fixtures against Manchester United and a trip to Everton.
He did not oversee a win as Whites boss but performed admirably before the appointment of Javi Gracia as Marsch’s successor.
Gracia himself was eventually jettisoned, with Sam Allardyce drafted in for the final four games of the ill-fated campaign.
Skubala, now the head coach at Lincoln City, told The Athletic: “Players are like kids sometimes, with fresh ideas, fresh voices, fresh this, fresh that.
“That wasn’t from me, but it was like, ‘new manager in, I’ve got to sit up and take notice a little bit more’.
“You saw that, but like most clubs, when they have a bounce, they then level out. You see that in any league, in any club. That’s where this club’s (Lincoln) great - more long-term thinking, rather than just a short-term boost.
“For me, it was just a complete swing of how we were built playing to how the new style was. You go from more of a Red Bull style, aggressive (Marcelo) Bielsa style, to a positional style.
“The two identities and what the players had been doing over a certain amount of time didn’t meet enough.”
While Skubala’s time at Elland Road may have been chaotic, it is still a period he looks back on with fondness.
He said: “I look at it as a brilliant chapter. I loved it. loved the fans, loved the club, loved the staff, loved the stadium staff.
“When I went to Leeds, I knew it was a big club, but I didn’t realise how big it was with the fanbase. When I left, I definitely knew.”
