Darren Gough - Heart says Tottenham Hotspur, head says Liverpool in Champions League final

What a great advert for English football that four teams are in the European finals and while I obviously want Tottenham - with my Spurs affiliations - to win the Champions League showpiece on Saturday evening, it would be so hard on Liverpool to end up with nothing.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (centre) during a training session at the Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid. (Picture: PA)

The football they have played this year has arguably been even better than Manchester City and it is a brand which has taken things to another level.

But Liverpool came second in the Premier League and they cannot afford to come second in the Champions League to Tottenham.

It is a massive game and I have friends who are going to it. Lots of people who were at the cricket on Thursday were going straight onto Madrid.

A number of South Africans I was with are flying out to Spain, so what a few days they will have! Most of them were Spurs fans.

In terms of the final, my heart says Tottenham, but I fancy Liverpool, I really do.

Like with England in the cricket, if Liverpool bring their ‘A game’, I cannot see it being Tottenham.

Spurs have to do something different as Liverpool have beaten them a couple of times.

It will be interesting if Harry Kane plays. It would not surprise me if he does start, but I think for the team, he often starts slow. I am not quite sure it would be the right decision if he did. You will only be able to tell on the night.

But he is a top-class player and in high-profile games, he puts the ball in the back of the net. So you can understood he will want to start.

It is a great finale to the season. I just hope that the final is better than the Europa League one in Baku when Arsenal produced an absolutely embarrassing performance against Chelsea.

It was a great send-off for Edin Hazard, who we all know is on his way. But in terms of his rival Mesut Ozil, most people did not even know if he was playing or not.

I think Arsenal have to make a decision regarding Ozil.