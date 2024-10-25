Ipswich Town will reportedly consider allowing Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips to return to Manchester City in the January transfer window.

The Tractor Boys signed Phillips in the summer, striking a season-long loan deal for the England international.

He had previously been loaned out to West Ham United, but an underwhelming stint with the Hammers failed to propel him upwards in the Manchester City pecking order.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich have been unimpressed with Phillips’ condition and will consider terminating his loan deal if he cannot get up to speed.

Kalvin Phillips has made six appearances for Ipswich Town this season. | BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

The report claims there is a belief among some senior Ipswich figures that he would like a return to Elland Road.

Phillips’ conditioning came under scrutiny during his time at Manchester City, when Pep Guardiola commented publicly on his weight.

Speaking on the ‘My Mate’s A Footballer’ podcast earlier this month, the midfielder said: "That narrative on social media just grew and grew into something that it wasn't.

“Every club I'd go to, the manager and nutritionist, they'd always speak about weight before they'd say anything else. At a point it peed me off a little bit. I was getting quite frustrated with it.

“Only recently, since I've come to Ipswich, have I got to the target, round about, that Bielsa set me. The manager here is very big on body composition as well and I thought 'I'm not getting off to a bad start here, I need to make sure my weight's on point'.”

Phillips was nurtured within the Leeds academy and made his first-team debut for the Whites in 2015. He went on to amass 234 appearances for his boyhood club, playing a key role as they clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2020.