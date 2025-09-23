Barnsley are set for a huge test against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Conor Hourihane’s men have beaten Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United across the opening two rounds, landing themselves a huge night under the lights.

Premier League outfit Brighton will be making the trip to South Yorkshire, hoping to avoid a banana peel against League One opposition.

Barnsley look set to keep faith in the players who got them into the third round, with Hourihane claiming they have earned the right to play.

He said: "The team has changed a little bit in the cup run so far against Fleetwood, against Rotherham, and I think a lot of them lads deserve to play this game now as well.

"It would be a little bit unfair of me if I just kept the strongest team possible from the league and they are now on the bench again for this game. They've earned the right to play this game, so I think it's only right that a lot of them lads get minutes as well.

"If you don't go into it with the right mindset and analysing, and giving the lads the right energy and belief to go on and get a result, then what's the point in turning up?

“It can happen. Freak results can happen, and we'll be looking to get the right result on the night.”

Conor Hourihane will want to see his Barnsley side bounce back after a defeat to Blackpool at the weekend. | Tony Johnson

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Barnsley prepare to battle Brighton.

When is Barnsley v Brighton & Hove Albion?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Is Barnsley v Brighton & Hove Albion on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown by Sky Sports. The fixture will be available to select as an alternative broadcast on Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Barnsley v Brighton & Hove Albion?