Leeds United are set to return to action under the lights away at Coventry City.

The closure of the winter window has allowed for full focus on the fixture list, which has thrown up a meeting with an old nemesis for the Whites.

Frank Lampard led Derby County to a play-off semi-final victory over Leeds in 2019, having earlier found himself in dispute with Marcelo Bielsa over ‘spygate’.

He is now in charge of Coventry, who have been steadily rising up the table and putting pressure on the top six.

Coventry City are set to host Leeds United under the lights. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

It was a quiet transfer window for Leeds and the Sky Blues did not conduct much business either. They made just one signing - former Leeds loanee Matt Grimes.

Here are all the key details as Coventry prepare to host Leeds.

When is Coventry City v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, February 5).

Is Coventry City v Leeds United on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the United Kingdom. While midweek games are generally shown, this particular game was not initially pencilled in for a Wednesday night slot.

It had been due to take place on Saturday (February 8), but a change was required due to the participation of both clubs in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds United are heading into the game on a high after defeating Cardiff City 7-0 at the weekend. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

How can I stream Coventry City v Leeds United?

Fans outside the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the action via each club’s respective online services.