Is Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday on TV? Channel and streaming information ahead of Fratton Park clash
Both clubs endured frustrating results in midweek, with Pompey losing to Cardiff City and the Owls being held to a goalless draw by Swansea City.
Wednesday sit 18th in the Championship table, just three points above the relegation zone. Portsmouth, meanwhile, are rock-bottom with just eight points on the board.
A win for the hosts could push them out of the bottom three, even if just until the following day at 5pm. Danny Rohl’s side are also in need of a victory, with their early-season form having proven underwhelming.
Here are all the key details as the Owls prepare to do battle with Pompey.
When is Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, October 25).
Is Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Football. Leicester City’s clash with Nottingham Forest has landed top billing on Sky Sports Main Event.
How can I stream Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday?
Supporters can stream via the Sky Sports app, or via NOW TV.
