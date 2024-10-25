The weekend of Championship action is set to begin at Fratton Park, where Portsmouth will host Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs endured frustrating results in midweek, with Pompey losing to Cardiff City and the Owls being held to a goalless draw by Swansea City.

Wednesday sit 18th in the Championship table, just three points above the relegation zone. Portsmouth, meanwhile, are rock-bottom with just eight points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for the hosts could push them out of the bottom three, even if just until the following day at 5pm. Danny Rohl’s side are also in need of a victory, with their early-season form having proven underwhelming.

Here are all the key details as the Owls prepare to do battle with Pompey.

Fratton Park is set to play host to Portsmouth's clash with Sheffield Wednesday. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

When is Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, October 25).

Is Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Football. Leicester City’s clash with Nottingham Forest has landed top billing on Sky Sports Main Event.

How can I stream Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday?