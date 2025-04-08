Sheffield United’s quest for promotion from the Championship is set to continue with a clash with Millwall.

Chris Wilder’s side fell to a shock defeat at the weekend, leaving Oxford United empty-handed after a 1-0 loss.

The Blades boss blasted his players as “ponderous” and hit out at sections of the travelling support who booed.

He said: “We played too slow, we were too ponderous, the ball speed wasn’t quick enough from us and allowed them to sit into their shape.”

Sheffield United last met Millwall in the league in December. | James Fearn/Getty Images

Regarding the boos, he said: "Do you know what? I think it's an absolute disgrace - an absolute disgrace to the players who represent the football club and what they’ve done this season.”

Leeds United also dropped points, drawing 1-1 away at Luton Town, meaning Sheffield United still sit second in the table.

Wilder’s men are back on home turf tonight (April 8), hosting Millwall under the lights.

Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of a crucial game for the Blades.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United sit second in the Championship table. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When is Sheffield United v Millwall?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight.

Is Sheffield United v Millwall on TV?

Yes - all Championship fixtures taking place tonight will be shown live. This particular game has been given main billing on the Sky Sports+ channel.

How can I stream Sheffield United v Millwall?