Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are set to meet in the second Yorkshire derby of the weekend.

Both clubs find themselves in the Championship bottom three having crawled out of the traps this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have also been slapped with a registration embargo because of money owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Rotherham United. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Rotherham have been plagued by injuries and recently made an out-of-window signing – experienced defender Daniel Ayala.

It is a derby pitting strugglers against each other and one both sides will be desperate to emerge victorious from.

Here are all the key-pre match details.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, October 29.

Why is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United taking place on a Sunday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A date change was made following advice from South Yorkshire Police.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United on TV?

No – the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Sky Sports will be showing Kilmarnock’s clash with Aberdeen, West Ham United’s meeting with Everton and the Manchester derby.

Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United?