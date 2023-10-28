All Sections
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United on TV? Key pre-match details in full ahead of South Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are set to meet in the second Yorkshire derby of the weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST

Both clubs find themselves in the Championship bottom three having crawled out of the traps this season.

There has already been a managerial change at Hillsborough, with Danny Rohl now in charge following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

The club have also been slapped with a registration embargo because of money owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Rotherham United. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesSheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Rotherham United. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to host Rotherham United. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Rotherham have been plagued by injuries and recently made an out-of-window signing – experienced defender Daniel Ayala.

It is a derby pitting strugglers against each other and one both sides will be desperate to emerge victorious from.

Here are all the key-pre match details.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, October 29.

Why is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United taking place on a Sunday?

A date change was made following advice from South Yorkshire Police.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United on TV?

No – the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Sky Sports will be showing Kilmarnock’s clash with Aberdeen, West Ham United’s meeting with Everton and the Manchester derby.

Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United?

The match will not be streamed but live commentary will be available on BBC Radio Sheffield.

