Is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United on TV? Key pre-match details in full ahead of South Yorkshire derby
Both clubs find themselves in the Championship bottom three having crawled out of the traps this season.
There has already been a managerial change at Hillsborough, with Danny Rohl now in charge following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.
The club have also been slapped with a registration embargo because of money owed to HM Revenue and Customs.
Rotherham have been plagued by injuries and recently made an out-of-window signing – experienced defender Daniel Ayala.
It is a derby pitting strugglers against each other and one both sides will be desperate to emerge victorious from.
Here are all the key-pre match details.
When is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 1pm on Sunday, October 29.
Why is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United taking place on a Sunday?
A date change was made following advice from South Yorkshire Police.
Is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United on TV?
No – the match has not been selected for live TV coverage. Sky Sports will be showing Kilmarnock’s clash with Aberdeen, West Ham United’s meeting with Everton and the Manchester derby.
Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United?
The match will not be streamed but live commentary will be available on BBC Radio Sheffield.