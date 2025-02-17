Huddersfield Town are set to return to action with a trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The Terriers enjoyed a positive weekend, overturning a deficit to clinch a 2-1 win away at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Jon Russell had given the Reds the lead, but Michael Duff’s men fought back after the break with goals from Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles.

However, with competition in the League One promotion race intense, Huddersfield cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Huddersfield Town are set to visit Shrewsbury Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

They will be favoured to beat 22nd-placed Shrewsbury, who fell to a 3-2 defeat to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Here are the key TV and streaming details as the two sides prepare to lock horns.

When is Shrewsbury Town v Huddersfield Town?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, February 18.

Huddersfield Town sit fifth in the League One table. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Is Shrewsbury Town v Huddersfield Town on TV?

No - it will be the only League One game of the day not to be shown. Although Sky Sports have an agreement to broadcast midweek games, the fixture was not initially scheduled for February 18.

The two sides were supposed to meet on Saturday, January 11, but inclement weather led to a postponement.

How can I stream Shrewsbury Town v Huddersfield Town?