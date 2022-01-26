The rumour mill has continued to churn, and it brings potential bad news for Leeds United and Hull City with players linked with moves away while Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly on track to get more signings through the door before February 1.

According to reports in Germany, Bundesliga 2 side Hamburger SV are said to be interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville with the German outfit reportedly seeking a loan with the option to buy (Hamburg News - MORE).

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is keen to bring in a new centre-half before Monday's deadline, with the Blades linked with a move for Liverpool duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips (The Star - MORE).

Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean is set to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan before the close of the window. Blues boss Lee Bowyer said on Tuesday night: “That’s going to happen I think. That should help to free up a little bit of money.” (Birmingham Live - MORE).

Tottenham Hotspur are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Hull City star Keane Lewis-Potter before next week's transfer deadline (Hull Live - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, Leeds United target Brenden Aaronson has kept his cards close to his chest after being asked about a prospective move to Elland Road (MORE).

Tyreece John-Jules has linked up with Darren Moore for a second time after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the rest of the season (MORE).

JANUARY MOVE: Crysencio Summerville is being targeted by German club Hamburger SV. Picture: Getty Images.

Former Barnsley captain Adam Davies has renewed acquaintances with ex-Oakwell chief Paul Heckingbottom after joining Sheffield United from Stoke City in a permanent deal worth around £250,000 (MORE).

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali said it would have been dishonest of him not to sack Grant McCann when he is planning the club’s future without him (MORE).

Doncaster Rovers have made former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton their fifth signing of the January transfer window (MORE).