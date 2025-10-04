Shrewsbury Town face competition to sign Josh Ruffels following his Huddersfield Town exit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old was among the many senior players cut loose by Huddersfield in the summer as part of a thorough reshaping of the squad.

Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon were all linked with the left-back, but he remains on the free agent market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recently suggested League Two strugglers Shrewsbury were tabling an offer for Ruffels having had him training as part of their squad.

However, Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton has claimed the seasoned defender has been looking over other options.

Josh Ruffels was released by Huddersfield Town in the summer. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Josh Ruffels mulling over options

Appleton told the Shropshire Star: “Well, there's no hiding it because I've seen some people have got pictures of it (Ruffels training with the club).

“Josh is someone that I've clearly worked with for three years at Oxford. I took him from Coventry into Oxford at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's one of those where there's always a possibility, but the reality is there's a lot of other clubs out there looking as well. This week, as an example, he's not been with us. He's been with other clubs.

"While he's a free agent and if there was an opportunity, then clearly that's something that I would look at just because I know the player and what he can do and what he can bring.

Josh Ruffels is still available as a free agent. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He can play probably four positions comfortably and probably at the top end of the League One or in the Championship. I think I'm pretty confident in saying he'd be able to do it in League Two.