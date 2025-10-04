Shrewsbury Town face competition for Bradford City-linked Josh Ruffels after Huddersfield Town exit
The 31-year-old was among the many senior players cut loose by Huddersfield in the summer as part of a thorough reshaping of the squad.
Bradford City, Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon were all linked with the left-back, but he remains on the free agent market.
It was recently suggested League Two strugglers Shrewsbury were tabling an offer for Ruffels having had him training as part of their squad.
However, Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton has claimed the seasoned defender has been looking over other options.
Josh Ruffels mulling over options
Appleton told the Shropshire Star: “Well, there's no hiding it because I've seen some people have got pictures of it (Ruffels training with the club).
“Josh is someone that I've clearly worked with for three years at Oxford. I took him from Coventry into Oxford at the time.
“I think it's one of those where there's always a possibility, but the reality is there's a lot of other clubs out there looking as well. This week, as an example, he's not been with us. He's been with other clubs.
"While he's a free agent and if there was an opportunity, then clearly that's something that I would look at just because I know the player and what he can do and what he can bring.
"He can play probably four positions comfortably and probably at the top end of the League One or in the Championship. I think I'm pretty confident in saying he'd be able to do it in League Two.
"He's not dead in the water, but I do know there's a lot of other clubs who would certainly be having a look at him. Don't hold your breath too much."