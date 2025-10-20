The third tier is a notoriously competitive division and - as some of its Yorkshire clubs can attest to - difficult to escape.

Huddersfield kicked off the latest round of League One fixtures and appeared to be heading for a 1-0 home victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Lee Grant’s men were leading until the third minute of stoppage time, when Sam Dalby levelled proceedings. Another gut punch was to follow, as Amario Cozier-Duberry notched the winner two minutes later.

Bradford, meanwhile, have enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign following their promotion from League Two. They hosted Barnsley for a derby battle in West Yorkshire but were pegged back twice and drew 2-2.

Doncaster Rovers’ form has nosedived of late and their struggles continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Northampton Town. Doncaster may be slipping down the table but Rotherham United are on the rise and edged past Leyton Orient courtesy of a Sam Nombe goal.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United emerged from their battle with fellow strugglers Burton Albion as 1-0 victors. Lincoln City also picked up three points by a narrow margin, seeing off Stevenage.

It ended level between Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers, Stockport County defeated Exeter City and Wigan Athletic beat Port Vale.

Luton Town were led out by Jack Wilshere for the first time, but the new Hatters boss could not prevent a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Cardiff City secured a 2-1 win over Reading and Plymouth Argyle were beaten on home turf by AFC Wimbledon.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.