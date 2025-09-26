The third tier of English football is a competitive division and one that regularly throws up twists and turns.

England in general is a country renowned for the physical nature of its football and the further down the pyramid you go, the more physical it tends to be.

League One is on the third rung of the ladder and is arguably among the most unpredictable divisions on it.

When competition for promotion places, play-off spots and safety is stiff, tensions can boil over.

It is early days in the 2025/26 League One season but some clubs have been better behaved than others.

Transfermarkt have assigned each club a disciplinary points tally, comprised using the cards they have been issued this term.

A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-red card equals three points and a straight red card equates to five points.

Here is the current League One disciplinary table, ranking all 24 clubs from ‘cleanest’ to ‘dirtiest’. Flick through our gallery and see where your club ranks compared to rivals.