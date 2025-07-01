The third tier of English football will be awash with Yorkshire derbies, with two of the county’s clubs having clinched promotion from League Two last term.

Doncaster clinched the fourth-tier title and were later followed to League One by Bradford, who sealed promotion in dramatic fashion on the final day.

Barnsley, Huddersfield and Rotherham, meanwhile, endured frustrating campaigns. All were tipped for promotion tilts only to find themselves unable to sustain runs of form.

The managers who led the three clubs into the 2024/25 season - Darrell Clarke, Michael Duff and Steve Evans - have all since been jettisoned.

Conor Hourihane, Lee Grant and Matt Hamshaw are now the men in charge and will be hoping for success in spite of their lack of management experience.

Escaping League One will not be easy and the three relegated clubs will all have promotion in their sights.

Cardiff City are not exactly used to third-tier football, while Luton Town were in the Premier League as recently as last year.

Plymouth Argyle will also be among the pre-season favourites for promotion after dropping out of the Championship.

As clubs kick off their pre-season preparations, here is how the AceOdds supercomputer thinks the final League One table will look.