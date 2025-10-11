League One's most valuable squads - where Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers & more rank

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 11th Oct 2025, 07:45 BST

League One's most valuable squads - and where Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and more rank

The third tier of English football is an incredibly varied division. It plays host to clubs who not too long ago played in the top flight, such as Huddersfield, Luton Town and Cardiff City.

There are also sleeping giants looking to ascend, such as Bradford, as well as outfits who have risen from the non-league pyramid.

The variation is one of the many factors that makes League One fascinating - especially because it is a league that often cares little for size and wealth.

Clubs who spend the most do not always succeed, while those who are frugal with their finances are sometimes the ones who triumph.

Money is of huge importance, particularly in modern football, but the early stages of the 2025/26 campaign have demonstrated it is not everything.

With this in mind, The Yorkshire Post have taken a look at Transfermarkt’s estimated squad values to compile a table ranking League One’s most expensive squads.

A look at the most valuable squads in the third tier of English football.

1. League One's most valuable squads

A look at the most valuable squads in the third tier of English football. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Estimated market value: €3.98m

2. 24. AFC Wimbledon

Estimated market value: €3.98m | Adam Davy/PA Wire

Estimated market value: €4.65m

3. 23. Northampton Town

Estimated market value: €4.65m | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Estimated squad value: €6.13m

4. 22. Mansfield Town

Estimated squad value: €6.13m | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

