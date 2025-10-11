The third tier of English football is an incredibly varied division. It plays host to clubs who not too long ago played in the top flight, such as Huddersfield, Luton Town and Cardiff City.

There are also sleeping giants looking to ascend, such as Bradford, as well as outfits who have risen from the non-league pyramid.

The variation is one of the many factors that makes League One fascinating - especially because it is a league that often cares little for size and wealth.

Clubs who spend the most do not always succeed, while those who are frugal with their finances are sometimes the ones who triumph.

Money is of huge importance, particularly in modern football, but the early stages of the 2025/26 campaign have demonstrated it is not everything.

With this in mind, The Yorkshire Post have taken a look at Transfermarkt's estimated squad values to compile a table ranking League One's most expensive squads.

