Walsall have enjoyed a lengthy period at the top of the tree in the fourth tier, although recent stumbles have allowed rivals to gain on the Saddlers. The club currently best-placed to dethrone the pace-setters are Bradford, who have had a stunning resurgence under Graham Alexander.

The third and final automatic promotion slot is occupied by AFC Wimbledon, who are three points behind the Bantams and six points adrift of the Saddlers.

Doncaster are dreaming of automatic promotion are currently fourth in the table, although it is only goal difference keeping them out of top three. Notts County, Port Vale and Colchester United complete the top seven, but a lot could change between now and the end of the season.

Following the latest round of League Two games, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final table will look.