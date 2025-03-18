League Two supercomputer's Bradford City verdict, agonising Doncaster Rovers forecast and Walsall & Notts County twists

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:17 BST
Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the likes of Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale will fare in the League Two promotion race.

Walsall have enjoyed a lengthy period at the top of the tree in the fourth tier, although recent stumbles have allowed rivals to gain on the Saddlers. The club currently best-placed to dethrone the pace-setters are Bradford, who have had a stunning resurgence under Graham Alexander.

The third and final automatic promotion slot is occupied by AFC Wimbledon, who are three points behind the Bantams and six points adrift of the Saddlers.

Doncaster are dreaming of automatic promotion are currently fourth in the table, although it is only goal difference keeping them out of top three. Notts County, Port Vale and Colchester United complete the top seven, but a lot could change between now and the end of the season.

Following the latest round of League Two games, here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final table will look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer thinks the final League Two table will look.

Expected points: 37.92

2. 24. Carlisle United

Expected points: 37.92 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Expected points: 39.94

3. 23. Morecambe

Expected points: 39.94 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Expected points: 45.46

4. 22. Tranmere Rovers

Expected points: 45.46 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

