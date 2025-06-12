Former Barnsley boss Lee Johnson has been appointed as the permanent head coach of Belgian outfit Lommel SK.

The 43-year-old made a surprise return to management in March, taking the reins at Lommel after a spell away from the dugout.

He had been axed by Fleetwood Town in December 2023 and subsequently spent time working behind the scenes within the City Football Group.

Lommel are part of the network and handed him the head coach role on a temporary basis earlier this year.

Having performed admirably as boss, the second-tier job is now Johnson’s on a permanent basis.

Lee Johnson’s new role

He said: “I’m honoured to be able to continue my work at Lommel SK. From day one the supporters and the club have embraced me, and their positive energy is infectious – you feel that backing in every training session and every match.

“At the same time, the daily working environment here is both professional and family-orientated. It’s simply a pleasure to be out on the pitch with these players and staff.

“Together we want to keep growing and deliver the success our fans deserve.”

The club’s sporting director Jeffrey van As added: “In a short space of time I’ve had several constructive conversations with Lee.

“His working methods and approach to player development align with our vision for the club. We are confident that Lee is the right choice to guide us to success in the upcoming season.”

Lee Johnson’s Barnsley tenure

The 43-year-old took charge of Barnsley in February 2015, overseeing an improvement in the latter stages of the 2014/15 campaign.

In his first full season at the helm, Johnson led the Reds to the EFL Trophy final and had the club in the play-off chasing pack.

Barnsley sealed promotion and lifted the EFL Trophy at the end of the season, but with Paul Heckingbottom at the helm, as Johnson had left for Bristol City.