Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Mateusz Musialowski, a forward linked with both Leeds United and Birmingham City in January.

Dubbed the ‘Polish Messi’, Musialowski was once considered among Liverpool’s hottest prospects and was given his senior debut in March. He appeared from the bench against Sparta Prague in the Europa League, but it proved to be his first and last first-team outing.

He has now been released by the Reds as they look to reshape their squad under new boss Arne Slot. In a statement, Liverpool said: “Mateusz Musialowski will embark on a new chapter in his career, too, having made his first senior Liverpool appearance as a substitute against Sparta Prague in March.

“The Poland youth international joined the club in the summer of 2020 and was a regular member of the U18s and U21s squads during the past four years.”

Leeds and Birmingham were both linked with the 20-year-old earlier this year, with the Whites described as being “firmly in the race” to secure his signature.

He stayed put in January, although was reportedly close to leaving Anfield in the summer of 2023. Reports suggested he was set to join Austrian outfit TSV Hartberg before the deal fell through.

Liverpool blooded a number of youngsters during the 2023/24 season, allowing the likes of Jarrell Quansah and Jayden Danns more than one senior opportunity.