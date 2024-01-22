Leeds United are reportedly in the race to sign Liverpool prodigy Mateusz Musialowski.

The 20-year-old, who can operate in a variety of attacking positions, has shone at a number of different youth levels for Liverpool. However, he has not been afforded a single senior outing in any competition.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest in him as they look to bolster the attack at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report claims Leeds have been keeping tabs on the attacker, who is a Poland under-21 international. Although inexperienced, Musialowski has won plenty of plaudits at academy level and has even been dubbed ‘the Polish Messi’.

Mateusz Musialowski has shone at youth level for Liverpool. Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He was reportedly close to leaving Liverpool on loan in the summer window, although a switch to Austrian outfit TSV Hartberg is said to have fallen through.