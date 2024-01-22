Leeds United 'firmly in the race' to sign Liverpool prodigy dubbed 'the Polish Messi'
The 20-year-old, who can operate in a variety of attacking positions, has shone at a number of different youth levels for Liverpool. However, he has not been afforded a single senior outing in any competition.
According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest in him as they look to bolster the attack at Elland Road.
The report claims Leeds have been keeping tabs on the attacker, who is a Poland under-21 international. Although inexperienced, Musialowski has won plenty of plaudits at academy level and has even been dubbed ‘the Polish Messi’.
He was reportedly close to leaving Liverpool on loan in the summer window, although a switch to Austrian outfit TSV Hartberg is said to have fallen through.
Leeds are yet to add to their squad in the current window, although have sanctioned a number of departures. Djed Spence’s loan spell was cut short, before long-serving defender Luke Ayling was allowed to leave for Middlesbrough.
More recently, midfielders Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate have departed for loan spells at Plymouth Argyle and Milton Keynes Dons respectively.