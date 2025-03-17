Leeds United and Celtic 'interested' in top-flight winger as £8.4m deal mooted

Leeds United and Celtic are reportedly interested in Nantes winger Herba Guirassy.

Both the Whites and the Bhoys have enjoyed strong seasons and sit top of their respective divisions. There is a lot of football left to play for both clubs but they appear to already have an eye on next season.

According to French outlet Le Republicain Sportif, the clubs are showing interest in 18-year-old Guirassy.

A highly-rated prospect, the wideman has scored two goals in 15 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

Leeds United have been linked with Nantes winger Herba Guirassy. | George Wood/Getty Images

The report claims Nantes would consider a sale for a fee of €10m (£8.4m), a figure likely to be reachable for both of the supposedly interested parties.

Leeds have an embarrassment of riches in the winger department and manager Daniel Farke has favoured Manor Solomon and Daniel James this term.

Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani have recently been used as attractive options from the bench, although the former replaced Brenden Aaronson in the ‘number 10’ role against Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

Wilfried Gnonto replaced Brenden Aaronson at half-time against Queens Park Rangers. | George Wood/Getty Images

While Leeds are strong out wide, Solomon is a loanee and they may need to dip into the transfer market if a permanent deal is not struck for the Tottenham Hotspur man.