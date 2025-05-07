Leeds United and Sheffield United linked with AFC Bournemouth man as top-flight side 'open talks'
The 25-year-old left the Cherries on loan in January, moving overseas for the first time in his career. He was recruited by Spanish giants Valencia, but has been afforded just two La Liga outings.
His lack of action has fuelled speculation regarding his future and Leeds are a club who have previously eyed Aarons.
The former England youth international thrived under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City and there was talk of a reunion at Elland Road in 2023.
Bournemouth beat Leeds to his signature and although links resurfaced a year later, a move to West Yorkshire never materialised.
However, according to Football Espana, Leeds and their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United could be options for Aarons this summer.
Sevilla are said to have opened talks over a deal for the defender, who can operate at right-back or left-back.
Negotiations are believed to be taking place regarding a loan-to-buy deal, with Valencia not looking to make his deal a permanent one.
However, both the Whites and the Blades are mentioned as admirers, as are Lille, Atalanta and Marseille.
Leeds have relied on Jayden Bogle at right-back throughout the 2024/25 campaign and do not appear likely to replace him this summer.
Aarons can operate at left-back though and could perhaps be an option to replace Junior Firpo if the popular defender sees his contract expire.
When Aarons left Norwich for Bournemouth in 2023, he said: "I want to say the biggest thank you to Daniel Farke, the man who gave me my debut and believed in me.
“The last few days have been a whirlwind and I'm massively grateful for everything he has done for me and wish him the biggest success moving forward.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.