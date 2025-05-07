Leeds United and Sheffield United have been credited with interest in AFC Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

The 25-year-old left the Cherries on loan in January, moving overseas for the first time in his career. He was recruited by Spanish giants Valencia, but has been afforded just two La Liga outings.

His lack of action has fuelled speculation regarding his future and Leeds are a club who have previously eyed Aarons.

The former England youth international thrived under Whites boss Daniel Farke at Norwich City and there was talk of a reunion at Elland Road in 2023.

Max Aarons was loaned out by AFC Bournemouth in the winter window. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Bournemouth beat Leeds to his signature and although links resurfaced a year later, a move to West Yorkshire never materialised.

However, according to Football Espana, Leeds and their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United could be options for Aarons this summer.

Sevilla are said to have opened talks over a deal for the defender, who can operate at right-back or left-back.

Negotiations are believed to be taking place regarding a loan-to-buy deal, with Valencia not looking to make his deal a permanent one.

However, both the Whites and the Blades are mentioned as admirers, as are Lille, Atalanta and Marseille.

Max Aarons worked under Daniel Farke at Norwich City. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Leeds have relied on Jayden Bogle at right-back throughout the 2024/25 campaign and do not appear likely to replace him this summer.

Aarons can operate at left-back though and could perhaps be an option to replace Junior Firpo if the popular defender sees his contract expire.

When Aarons left Norwich for Bournemouth in 2023, he said: "I want to say the biggest thank you to Daniel Farke, the man who gave me my debut and believed in me.